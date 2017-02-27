Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I95 in Hamilton Township

- New Jersey State police say they are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I95 westbound at mile marker 5.2 in Hamilton Township.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one tractor-trailer lost its entire load. No word on what the tractor-trailer was carrying. One driver had a minor injury but refused medical attention.

Only the left lane is opened at this time. Crews are assessing the damage and cleaning up the debris.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.