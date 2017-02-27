Local boy meets heroes that saved his life News Local boy meets heroes that saved his life Hugs for heroes. It's always exciting for a kid to meet police and firefighters in person. But tonight, 3-year-old Luke McCabe met the heroes that saved his life.

The nightmare came back in December. Just hours after Luke was released from the hospital, he fell into cardiac arrest at his home. He stopped breathing for more than 5 minutes.

"He had flat-lined, he was turning blue in my husband's arms and they could not get a heartbeat or pulse back," his mother, Karen, explained.

Then, came the call to 911. Newtown Square fire and police both performed CPR before an ambulance came. Eventually, Luke came back to life.

"20 years in this business and that's the first time I have experienced CPR actually work," said Firefighter Matt Brinkmann.

So tonight , wearing his Newtown Square firefighter gear the team firefighters, police, EMS and dispatchers were honored for helping saving Luke's life.

"It's just amazing that we live somewhere where you can literally dial 3 numbers and there are people rushing to your home. Rushing to help your family," said his father, Patrick.

And that they did. Tonight, 3 months later, the heroes came rushing back to wish Luke a happy 3rd birthday. One he almost never made.

"I feel great. It's awesome when you can save somebody. It really matters. It makes you know that the training that you are doing is paying off," said Firefighter Anthony Dimauro.

"There are so many of us that do this every day and it doesn't always work. And you are part of something that actually works, it makes you feel special," said Brinkmann.

For his parents and two older brothers, it was the hands of these heroes and the prayers of strangers they say saved Luke's life.

"When you're confronted with this type of thing as a family you realize truly what's important," said Patrick.