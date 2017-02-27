Rock experiment in Ridley Park neighborhood spreading cheer News Rock experiment in Ridley Park neighborhood spreading cheer As the saying goes if you look you just might find it. But in this case it's good news. There's a hunt for rocks popping up all around Leedom Estates in Ridley Park Delaware County. Melissa Taziole says her dad, Don, came up with the idea.

"He basically said we are going to go paint rocks and hide them and I thought he was crazy," she said. It sounded a little strange to me too until Melissa explained how it works.

"We just hide them throughout the neighborhood and people hunt for them," said Melissa.

The rocks are also decorated with inspirational messages. The goal is to rock the neighborhood with positive energy and happiness.

"You can swap it, you can keep it in your house and then you paint your own and you go put them out," said Melissa.

Don who is a union carpenter didn't want to talk on camera about his project but his wife gave us a picture of him at work on his idea.

"My husband makes wooden sports signs so we have a ton of paint. So you get the rocks, you get the paint and you paint them," said Joanne Taziole.

Almost the entire neighborhood is involved.

Young...

"It says you did it," said a little girl.

And old....

"That one says life is beautiful," said a man about a rock he found near his bird feeder.

Some are painted with just beautiful pictures. Others have a little humor.

"This one says turn me over and it says haha you just took orders from a rock. That one was funny," laughed a neighbor.

Joanne says her husband's rock experiment is paying off.

"Like one of our neighbors just found out that her mom has cancer so he's like of course oh my God I’ve got to get the rocks, I’ve got to get the rocks. He put praying for your mom on it and he put it on her front steps. She found it and it just made her day," said Joanne.

His mother-in-law happily read a note attached to some of them hoping the project will rock on.

"If found we encourage you to replace rock by painting your own and hiding it in Leedom. Happy rock hunting," read Marie Carey.