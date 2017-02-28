Elderly woman found bound inside closet for 4 days

- An elderly Chester County woman is being treated for injuries after she was bound inside a closet for four days.

East Brandywine police say she was the victim of a home invasion, robbery and assault.

They said the 72-year-old only “remembers getting out of her vehicle, being grabbed from behind and hit in the head by a male dressed in all black.”

That was last Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Finally, on Sunday, her daughter-in-law found her and called police, telling them she found the woman assaulted and bound inside a closet.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police are looking for her stolen car. It’s a 2013 silver Fiat 500 with Pennsylvania license plate JTJ 0600.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 610-269-4300.