Philadelphia Gas Works asks for rate increase

- Philadelphia Gas Works is asking for its first rate increase since 2009, saying the utility's revenue has taken a hit from warmer weather and more efficiency energy use.

Monday, PGW asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve a $70 million rate increase that would cost the typical residential customer $10.59 more a month.

Chief executive Craig White also cited the utility's rising costs for employee health care, equipment and regulatory compliance. He said in a statement the utility has worked hard to reduce operating costs and identify new sources of revenue.

PGW is the largest municipally-owned gas utility in the country.

Click here for details on its Base Rate Case Filing.