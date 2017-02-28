Unidentified jaywalker killed by car

- A man trying to cross Route 13 (N. DuPont Highway) in Delaware was killed, Monday night, when he was hit by a car.

Delaware State Police say just after 10:30pm, the victim was walking east, trying to cross the northbound lanes, just south of Lisa Drive.

Then, when he got to the right lane, “He stepped directly into the path of a 2009 Hyundai Tuscon.”

Police continued, “The force of the impact caused the victim, who was dressed in dark clothing and was not crossing in a marked cross walk, to be vaulted onto the windshield before falling to the ground where he came to rest in the right hand lane.”

The victim was treated at the scene, taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Sciences where they’ll try to identify him. Police say, “It is unknown if alcohol or drug use on the part of the victim were factors in this crash.”

The driver stopped right away. He wasn’t hurt, and authorities say neither alcohol use nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.