Construction to start on 8 I-95 bridges in Chester City

- A $16.6 million project to fix up eight I-95 bridges in Chester, Delaware County, is set to start in two weeks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the bridges go over the highway and also and CSX Railroad tracks. Plus, improvements to Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue in the city are included.

PennDOT will start construction March 14 with the Crosby Street pedestrian bridge. It’ll be closed to pedestrians between 12th and 13th streets through mid-October 2017, and pedestrians will be directed to use the Edgmont Avenue bridge.

PennDOT will also rehabilitate and improve the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Walnut Street pedestrian structure. In addition, the contractor will improve the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

Each bridge will close during construction, as will the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street. PennDOT won’t let the contractor close certain bridges at the same time, and it’ll post detours around the closed spans.

Depending on the bridge, look for lane restrictions on I-95 weeknights from 10pm to 5am, and weekends from 9pm to 5am.

The project is scheduled to be finished in November 2018.