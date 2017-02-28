Police officer's proposal quite the scene before Mardi Gras parade

- Mardi Gras will never be the same for a New Orleans police officer – not because of a parade but a proposal.

He surprised his girlfriend before one of last Saturday’s parades by asking her to marry him.

The surprise proposal came before the Endymion Parade. Police were scattered along the route, waiting for it to start.

The officer, who was not named by the department, called his girlfriend over. He showed her the ring and she made an excited face.

Amid applause all around, he took off his cap and dropped to one knee, to ask her to marry him.

Of course, she said yes and they hugged.

Quickly, they were surrounded by friends and family, including Police Supt. Michael Harrison, who welcomed her to the police family.

There was just one hitch. People started noticing the officer hadn’t actually slipped the ring onto her finger. He soon corrected that error!