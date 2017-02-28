Police: Woman shot husband in fight about his pregnant mistress

(INSIDE EDITION)- A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after cops say she shot her husband following a dispute over an alleged affair.

Cops in Winter Park responded to calls about a domestic dispute at about 9:45 Saturday night that Seminole County sheriff's deputies say ended when 28-year-old Tina Poirier opened fire on her husband.

Poirier told police she had gotten into an argument with her husband over his pregnant mistress when she grabbed a gun from their bedroom and started firing, according to the arrest report.

Deputies located the male who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his right wrist and to the left side of his chest, according to a statement.

The husband was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, WKMG reported.

Poirier was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Poirier is being held at the Seminole County Jail and is expected to face a judge Monday.