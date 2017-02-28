Rosie O'Donnell to take center stage before Trump speech

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

But before that speech gets underway, his old nemesis Rosie O'Donnell will be taking center stage outside the White House to lead an anti-Trump rally.

According to a statement sent out by organizers of "A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis," O'Donnell will be among thousands of protesters who will be "sending a clear message outside of Trump's front door that his agenda does not represent the values of the American people."

O'Donnell is listed as the only individual among notable groups including the ACLU, Food & Water Watch, MoveOn.org Civic Action, Hip Hop Caucus, DailyKos and many others.

Trump and O'Donnell have been embroiled in a longtime feud. Trump famously called O'Donnell a "pig" and said she deserved his criticism, while O'Donnell has referred to Trump as"mentally unstable" and tweeted out a video questioning whether Trump's 10-year-old son Barron is autistic.

