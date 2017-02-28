Gym coach charged with sending girl pornographic images

- A New Jersey gymnastics coach is under arrest after the mother of a 13-year-old girl told police she found pornographic materials on her daughter’s Instagram account.

Toms River police say it happened in late January and they investigated before arresting Bradley Dahncke on Feb. 16.

According to police, “It was determined that the images had been sent to the girl by Dahncke, her 19-year-old gymnastics coach, who worked at a private facility in Ocean County. Dahncke, who has now been terminated from his job, was charged with seven counts of distribution of pornographic material to a minor.”

Dahncke, of Jackson Township, was released without bail, pending a future court date.

Police did say, “There is no indication that any inappropriate physical contact was made between the young girl and Mr. Dahncke” but any parent who may have concerns about their minor child and Dahncke can click here to email the detective.