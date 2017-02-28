11 HS band members hurt, 3 critically when hit in Mardi Gras parade News High school marching band hit by vehicle in Mardi Gras parade Members of the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band in Alabama taking part in a Mardi Gras parade suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle that was apparently also part of the parade.

- Members of the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band in Alabama taking part in a Mardi Gras parade suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle that was apparently also part of the parade.

There are not many details yet, but the scene is active.

FOX affiliate WALA reported it happened near the beginning of the parade route, at about 11am ET (10am central time).

Band members were supposed to be the second entry, about a block before the crowds lined the street. They were walking around a corner, joining the procession.

City spokesman Grant Brown told The Associated Press a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.

Witnesses said the car had an “MOAA” sign on its side and plowed into the band. Another reported the vehicle just mowed them over.

Emergency responders raced to the scene. Some of them were actually part of the parade.

The city reported 11 band members were injured and taken to three different hospitals. Three of the band members are considered critical.

Grief counselors went to the school to talk with other band members who were also at the scene.

Police and the district attorney’s office are both investigating exactly what happened. They’re marking areas on the pavement and also cleaning up the scene, near Highway 59 and the Intracoastal Waterway by Mobile Bay.

The rest of the parade has been canceled.