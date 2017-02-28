Christie to unveil final budget proposal as governor

- Republican Chris Christie is set to unveil his final budget proposal as governor.

Christie will deliver his budget address Tuesday at 2pm to the Democrat-led Legislature. The current fiscal year's $34.5 billion budget expires June 30.

Unlike last year when Christie and lawmakers faced an impasse over transportation funding, this year's spending blueprint lacks some of the same drama.

Christie has indicated he plans to make the state's public pension payment.

One question that could be answered Tuesday is whether the two-term, term-limited governor will put forward his so-called fairness formula for school funding. That plan would equalize state funding per pupil across roughly 600 districts. The plan would mean cuts to about 30 poorer districts.

Spending increases on fighting opioid addiction could also be proposed.