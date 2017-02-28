Man charged with DUI after crash involving bus on I-95

- Delaware State Police say a man is facing a drunken driving charge after six people were injured in a crash involving a DART bus on Interstate 95.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the crash happened on southbound I-95 west of New Castle on Monday evening.

Police say a Saab 9-5 suddenly changed lanes and hit a Nissan Altima, which veered left and hit the front of a DART bus.

The Nissan driver and passenger and the bus driver and three bus passengers were taken to Christiana Hospital with injuries that police say aren't considered life-threatening.

Police say the Saab driver, 37-year-old James Mullin of Wilmington, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other offenses. He wasn't injured.