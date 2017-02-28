Two officers shot in southwest Houston

Two officers were shot and have been taken to Ben Taub Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center, the Houston Police Department has confirmed.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says one or two suspect are outstanding. HPD Chief Art Acevedo on Twitter asked for residents near the crime scene to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area. The suspect may be carrying a weapon.

The shelter-in-place order includes the following boundaries:

south of Bellfort Avenue

west of Gessner Drive

north of West Airport Boulevard

east of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway

Officers approached a home after a reported burglary, sources tell FOX 26 News reporter Isiah Carey. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the suspects were still in the area when officers arrived and shooting broke out. Two officers were shot. One of the officers was shot multiple times and suffered a shot to his spine. One of the suspects is dead.

The officer taken to Ben Taub Hospital is in stable condition, while the officer taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center is listed in critical condition.