Man accused of recording inside locker room at Perkiomen Valley High School

- Police are investigating after they say a man walked into a locker room at Perkiomen Valley High School and began recording using his cell phone.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At the time of this incident, the Perkiomen Valley High School was hosting the Perkiomen Invitational Swim Meet. According to police, due to the capacity of the meet, female members of the area swim teams were utilizing the boys' locker room.

Police say they arrested John Lyons Jr. of Collegeville, Pa. An investigation was conducted and Lyons was charged with invasion of Privacy and related charges.