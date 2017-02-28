Lansdale residents divided over location for proposed skate park News Lansdale residents divided over location for proposed skate park Lansdale residents are divided over the location for a proposed skate park.

"They gave me so many fines just from riding the streets," said 18-year old Anthony Boccella. He and his friends are masters at skateboarding and biking.

But here in Lansdale they say the only place to do it is on the street. In some areas of town there's an ordinance against it.



"If we had a good skate park I think everyone would not be getting in trouble anymore," said Boccella.



The good news for these kids is their town is close to getting one. But people are divided on where it should go.

Borough Council and Parks and Rec have narrowed down a list of four potential spots to two. One is at 4th Street Park.



"It's enjoyable even if you're not into it," said Karen Fritz who lives across the street from the 4th street site which already has a playground and athletic fields. She supports it being here.



"This would give them a place to go and hang out. They teach each other tricks and everything. They become friends," said Fritz.



Others in a newly built community near 4th Street say yes to a skate park but no to 4th Street.



"It's going to be in the backyard of some of these homes that people paid upwards of $10,000 for a lot to have that big green open space in their back yard. What's it going to do to the home values here?" said Christopher Pescatore.



The second location officials are considering is an open space along 9th Street. It also has athletic fields but isn't near as many homes.

Jason Vandame is a councilmember and also serves on the Parks and Rec committee. He says 9th street is a remote area.



"One of the things I look at is when you tell the kids we don't want you in our active parks, we want to give you the facility, we just want you to not be in our neighborhood. So I think the active park is the right place for it but I'm one of nine members that will vote on the location so we'll see," he said.

Tomorrow the Parks Committee is expected to finalize a recommendation on a site. If that happens, borough officials could approve that site at a meeting in two weeks.