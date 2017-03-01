Police: Fight in illegal bar led to deadly shooting outside News Police: Fight in illegal bar led to deadly shooting outside A fight inside an illegal bar, or speakeasy, led to a deadly shooting overnight.

- A fight inside an illegal bar, or speakeasy, led to a deadly shooting overnight.

Police told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley it happened at about 2:24am Wednesday.

The bar with no liquor license was in an unmarked building on the 4900 block of Rising Sun Avenue near Roosevelt Boulevard. That’s close to a legitimate club and also Feltonville Public School.

The fight spilled outside and the 24-year-old victim was shot in his neck.

He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead within a half hour.

Homicide detectives are questioning three witnesses.