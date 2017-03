Man killed in barrage of 16 bullets fired near school News Man killed in barrage of 16 bullets fired near school A man is dead after he was shot on the street outside a North Philadelphia school.

Police say it happened at about 2:40am Wednesday at N. Bonsall Street and W. Lehigh Avenue.

That’s right by St. Martin de Porres Catholic School.

Police got there and found the victim’s body. He has been identified as a 31-year-old man.

They put 16 evidence markers at the scene.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the victim was shot so many times, he was pronounced dead at the scene.