Nephew arrested in connection to woman's death

- A Philadelphia ex-con is under arrest in the connection to the shooting death of his 57-year-old aunt last Friday in Port Richmond.

Police and U.S. marshals arrested Andrew Cruttenden, 26, Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports he’d been in and out of prison since he was 18, and released just a few months ago.

His aunt, 57-year-old Virginia Cruttenden, had been found on the floor of her rowhome in the 3200 block of Mercer Street. She’d been shot in her head.

Police believe the motive was robbery because the home was ransacked and several items were missing.

It's not yet known if Cruttenden has a lawyer.

Andrew Cruttenden was considered armed and dangerous and the city was offering a reward of $20,000 leading to his arrest and conviction.