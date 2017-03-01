Victim's description quickly lands home invasion suspect under arrest

- A 69-year-old woman is recovering after a man broke into her home, assaulted her and demanded cash.

Delaware State Police say he got a lot of money but her description helped them catch him in little time.

The home invasion happened in North Dover at about 7:45 Tuesday evening.

Police said the attacker got in, and kicked and punched the woman who didn’t fight back, and he got away with more than $2,000.

But the victim was able to describe the attacker's clothing and in less than 90 minutes, police found Ronald Keis matching that description.

The 50-year-old from Smyrna was walking in the area of Scarborough Road and N. DuPont Highway (Route 13).

Police searched Keis and reported, “He was found to have the victim's money in his pockets.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Keis is charged with home invasion, robbery, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $132,000 cash bond.