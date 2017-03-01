Police: Elderly man found partially decomposed, possibly shot

- Police are investigating an elderly man’s suspicious death after his body was found in a Southwest Philadelphia home.

They say just after 6pm Tuesday, they were called to the 5900 block of Windsor Street and when they got there, medics had just pronounced a 77-year-old man dead.

Police report he had suffered “some decomposition” so the medical examiner’s office took the body.

They looked and determined “there may have been gunshot wounds to complainant’s back and chest.”

The man’s name has not been released.