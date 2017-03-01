Newark police search for man accused of indecent exposure

- The Newark Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect accused of indecent exposure.

According to police, 62-year-old Donald W. Maxwell, Jr. allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act during two separate incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of March 1.

Investigators say a 20-year-old female University of Delaware student was walking on Haines Street, north of Continental Avenue, when she observed a completely naked male standing near the sidewalk committing a lewd act. The victim ran from the area and was not followed by the suspect. She contacted Newark Police a short time later by phone and reported the incident.

Officers responded to a second incident that occurred outside of a residence located in the 100 block of Haines Street at approximately 12:27 a.m.. Police say two 21-year-old female University of Delaware students reported observing a male wearing only a sweatshirt covering his face, exposing his genitals and committing a lewd act. The females stated they walked away from the area and then contacted the police a short time later. Officers later contacted a resident, a 21-year-old female University of Delaware student, of the house where the suspect was observed outside and she stated that she was unaware the suspect had been on her property, according to investigators.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and located the suspect and his vehicle, a 2011 silver Dodge Charger with distinctive markings on the sides of the vehicle. According to police, officers were able to obtain the vehicle’s registration plate and determined that the vehicle is registered to Donald Maxwell. Based on the surveillance footage and the descriptions provided by the victims, an arrest warrant was obtained for Donald Maxwell. Law enforcement officers are actively attempting to locate Maxwell.

Anyone with information regarding Maxwell’s whereabouts should contact the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111. Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Officer Carter McKennon at 302-366-7100 ext. 3491 or Carter.Mckennon@cj.state.de.us

You can send an anonymous text message tip by texting 302NPD and your message to TIP411.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐TIP‐3333 or via the internet at