Homeowner finds swastika spray painted on Northeast Philly house News Homeowner finds swastika spray painted on Northeast Philly house Philadelphia Police are investigating yet another case of anti-semitism tonight.

We blurred the image because it's so offensive but it's a swastika drawn in blue spray paint on the front step of a house in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 10000 block of Clark Place. Detectives say the homeowner went to the store this morning and came back to find the hateful act. The homeowner did not want to talk on camera but neighbors have plenty to say.



"I've been here all my life. We don't act like this around here. Shouldn't be acting like this anywhere," neighbor Theresa Angellilli told FOX 29.



Police say that they found at least one house with a security camera. They are checking to see if it recorded the incident.





