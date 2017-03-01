FOX 29 photojournalist snaps viral smile of local boy News FOX 29 photojournalist snaps viral smile of local boy A local boy's smile is lighting up the world. The person who snapped a photo of the bright smile works at FOX 29 and 18 months later he found the little boy whose smile is still going viral.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Dave Eitzen works nightside. He races to breaking news across our area. But often, children race up to him which is how the tweet happened.

"A boy just ran up to the live truck and said, 'Can you report on my smile?' Yes, we can, Kameron,” Dave explained.

It quickly went viral. And a year and half later, Buzzfeed compiled its list of ‘The 32 Most Wholesome Things That Have Ever Happened on Twitter.' We're talking in the universe and number one on that list came from FOX 29 Photojournalist Dave Eitzen.

No one knew. So we put out the "all call" the day Buzzfeed spotlighted the 'viral smile.' That night we got a phone call which led to the meeting.

A TV crew walking into your home can be a little intimidating but it didn't take long for Kameron to bust out that signature smile and a couple of words of inspiration.

Luckily for us Kameron's grandma watches our newscast.

“I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my… that's Kameron. That's my grandson!’” she said.

"Kids run up to the truck all the time and say, 'Put me on TV! I want to be on TV!' So, I started rolling down the window because I see him coming and he says, 'Can you report my smile?' and my heart just melted," Dave explained.

Kameron's smile is melting a lot of hearts and lifting them up as well. Hundreds of thousands of comments keep on coming.

Just ask FOX 29 producer Lia Rosalsky who was feeling sad one night so a friend tried to lift her spirits.

“They wanted to cheer me up so I get this text with this link. I click it, it's this website and it's like number one on the list,” she explained.

They had no idea that Lia works with the man behind the tweet neither did the next person.

"They were just trying to cheer me up, trying to make me smile, and of course, it's the same tweet by Dave Eitzen that they're sending me to cheer me up," Lia said.

Small world and a big smile--spreading far and wide.

In case you're wondering, this kid now in chess club stole our hearts, and even let us hold his basketball trophies.