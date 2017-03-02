Camden County officer buys homeless man a haircut

- Camden County police honored one of their officers as ‘officer of the week’ after she helped a homeless ma in need.

The police department took to their Facebook page to post the kind message for Officer Clarimar Rodriquez.

On Friday morning, police said Officer Rodriguez was on patrol near Mount Ephraim Avenue and Liberty Street when she saw a homeless man. She had previously met the man several times, according to police.

Police said the two of them were engaging in conversation, when the man told her he hadn’t had a haircut in a years and was in need of one.

Officer Rodriquez promptly took the man to a nearby barbershop and paid for his haircut.

“Officer Rodriguez has consistently recognized that her job is also caring about the well-being of all the members in the community she serves,” said Lt. Jason Pike. “Her willingness to help this gentleman shows she has the dedication it takes to be a Camden County police officer.”

According to the Facebook post, Officer Rodriguez has been with Camden County police since last May. She is a part of the Neighborhood Response team and covers the Whitman Park and Parkside areas of the city.