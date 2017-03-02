Police search for Cherry Hill bank robbery suspect

- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Cherry Hill Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man in connection with a bank robbery.

According to police, the man entered the TD Bank located at 1701 East Route 70 in Cherry Hill around 11:15 a.m. on February 26 and passed a demand note to a teller. Investigators say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a silver minivan with New Jersey registration. The man was last seen on Route 70 toward Springdale Road.

Police describe the suspect as a male who stands approximately 6'0'' to 6'3'' and has an average build, with a shaved head and a beard. He was wearing a plain white t-shirt and loose fitting blue or grey plants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Dylan Deacon at (856) 225-8545 or Chery Hill Police Detective Andrew Spell at (856) 432-8831.