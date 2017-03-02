Great grandma celebrates 100th birthday by getting her groove on [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Credit: Instagram/treasure_marnae via Storyful News Great grandma celebrates 100th birthday by getting her groove on This 100-year-old grandmother is still very much young at heart, if these videos circulating online are any indication.

(STORYFUL) This 100-year-old grandmother is still very much young at heart, if these videos circulating online are any indication.

Clips of Elisabeth Cockrell celebrating her 100th birthday in Moreno Valley in California, February 26, are taking the internet by storm.

The groovy granny displays some great rhythm as she busts a move in a doorway, surrounded by her friends and family.

“I know where I get my attitude and my drinking from,” wrote Treasure Mitchell on her Instagram post, who is a great grandchild of the woman.

Cockrell’s grandson Daron Popeye Loc Anderson also shared a video of her. “This is my grandma!” he announced in the post, shared to his Facebook profile.

The videos of the spirited great grandma included in this piece had been viewed 17,792 times on Instagram, and 685,175 times on Facebook at the time of writing.

Credit: Credit: Instagram/treasure_marnae via Storyful