Interfaith prayer service held in Maple Shade

"It's a little bit upsetting for them to see it on the news to hear myself and my husband talking about it every now and then," said Kim Staiger. She and her husband brought their two daughters to an interfaith prayer service tonight looking for comfort.

"I think it's important for them to come out here and see that there's so many people that don't feel that way and that there's so much love in our community," she said. The prayer service was meant to heal in the face of so many acts of hate.

"Klansmen releasing racist fliers throughout Burlington County, violent attacks on immigrants, bans against Muslim faith, desecration of a sacred Jewish Cemetery and burial site, threats of violence most recently this week at our Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill and Jewish schools throughout our state," said Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald (D-Burlington/Camden).

People from different congregations packed the basement of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Maple Shade.

Imam Morshad Saami Hossain of Voorhees Islamic Center read from the Quran in Arabic as faith leaders from all religions and all denominations offered prayers.

"We through coming together across race, gender, sexuality , religion, national origin and alike make God's presence known in the world," said Rabbi Nathan Weiner of Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Sharon Hearst Bethel AME Church of Moorestown said she left feeling encouraged.

"I love the diversity and the beliefs that seems to be different but the message is the same, the love and the unity," she said.

Those at Thursday's service ended with a pledge that they will not be divided during these times.

"In Burlington County we stand together and we will always be stronger together," said Assemblyman Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).