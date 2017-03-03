Police: Man attempted to snatch baby from mother's arms in Walmart

(INSIDE EDITION)- A North Carolina man was jailed this week after cops say he attempted to snatch a baby while her mother shopped in a Walmart store.

Police in Shelby said Thursday that 43-year-old Eric Richardson seemed nice at first while speaking to the 10-month-old on Wednesday.

But the mother, who spoke to WSOC about the incident, said the man's tone quickly changed from sweet to startling.

"He like put a grip on her arm and was like, 'You can come home with me.' I was like, 'No we don't talk to strangers,' and that's when he tried to pull her towards him," the mother told the ABC affiliate.

Shelby police reviewed in-store surveillance and say they saw Richardson hold another baby in the footage before he finally left the store.

Richardson was arrested Wednesday, according to online police records.

He is due back in court Thursday.