(FOX NEWS)- A 23-year-old man died after chugging a bottle of tequila during a friendly wager at a Dominican nightclub.

He won $630 but just minutes later he lost his life.

The cause of death was listed as alcohol intoxication by the medical examiner.

The tragic incident happened earlier this week in the city La Romana, in eastern Dominican Republic, and it was all captured on video by a cell phone camera.

