Woman, 42, arrested for allegedly having sex with 3 teenage boys

(INSIDE EDITION)- A California woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with three teenage boys who she allegedly seduced after meeting them through their high school’s football team, prosecutors and police said.

Mary "Debbie" Fletcher, 42, allegedly met the victims while working with the Mount Shasta High School football team’s photographer, officials said.

Fletcher was arrested after an unidentified tipster told police in September 2016 that she allegedly had sexual-related contact with the teens.

An investigation revealed that Fletcher allegedly met the victims over the course of several weeks in unincorporated areas of Siskiyou County, authorities said.

The victims, whose exact ages have not been revealed, have spoken with the Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus, he told KOBI-TV.

“… [Y]a know, these cases are always challenging. I mean especially for a young person that are by definition not prepared for this kind of relationship. Relationship is probably the wrong word but they’re not prepared for this kind of interaction with an adult,” Andrus told the TV station.

No school employees were involved in the alleged sexual encounters, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

“When they [school officials] became aware there could be inappropriate misconduct associated with the interactions between the suspect and students, [they] promptly notified law enforcement investigators,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Fletcher was charged with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, with single counts stemming from alleged contact with two teens and two counts with a third alleged victim.

She is also charged with knowingly dissuading a witness or victim of a crime for allegedly trying to keep a witness from cooperating with law enforcement.

Officials believe text message history will show Fletcher tried to stop the teens from talking about their encounters, the New York Daily News reported.

Fletcher was booked to the Siskiyou County Jail, but was released after posting $10,000 bail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on March 22.