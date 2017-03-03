Man wounded in Nicetown shooting

- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Nicetown section.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say four suspects shot at a person outside of a corner store. Police believe the suspects fired at least 43 shots in an ambush. According to investigators, the possible motive is robbery.

A 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear. The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

A school bus driving past was struck eight times. No one was injured inside the bus.

