Man wounded in Nicetown shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Nicetown section.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say four suspects shot at a person outside of a corner store. Police believe the suspects fired at least 43 shots in an ambush. According to investigators, the possible motive is robbery.
A 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear. The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
A school bus driving past was struck eight times. No one was injured inside the bus.
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.