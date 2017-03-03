Local boy saves mother's life

- Police are calling a 7-year-old boy a hero after he helped save his mother’s life.

On Friday, the boy’s mother suffered a life-threatening medical emergency when she began struggling to breathe and remain conscious.

The boy dialed 9-1-1 and stayed on the line with dispatchers while Police and Fire personnel rushed to the scene.The mother was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say this could have ended tragically if the boy had not reacted quickly and called 9-1-1.

The Evesham Township Police Department posted a picture with the boy on their Facebook page commenting his “Superman Hat in the picture is very fitting.”