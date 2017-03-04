Pedestrian struck and killed in Pottstown hit-and-run

Police are investigating a Friday night hit-and-run that left one person dead.

It happened on Route 100 and Shoemaker Road around 8 p.m.

Police said that officers responded and found the victim, Donald Purnell, 24, of Pottstown, dead on the scene.

According to police, Purnell was walking to his 8 p.m. shift at a nearby Wendy's restaurant when he was struck.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of what they believe to be a dark-colored pickup truck.

The truck was last seen driving south on Route 100 toward King Street.

Purnell was allegedly struck by a second car after the first crash. Police said the driver of the second car didn't see the victim lying on the highway, and immediately stopped and remained on scene until police arrived.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Pottstown Borough Police Department at 610-970-6570.