2 stabbed in Atlantic City bar fight

Posted:Mar 04 2017 11:42AM EST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 11:42AM EST

Police are investigating an early Saturday morning altercation at an Atlantic City casino. 

It happened at Harrah's Casino around 4 a.m. According to state police, security was called to break up the fight at the Exhibition Bar. 

State police said a security officer was stabbed in the back, and a person in the fight was stabbed in the shoulder. 

The victims did not face life-threatening injuries, police said. Both are recovering at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police have not yet made any arrests or charges. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation. 

