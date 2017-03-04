2 stabbed in Atlantic City bar fight

Police are investigating an early Saturday morning altercation at an Atlantic City casino.

It happened at Harrah's Casino around 4 a.m. According to state police, security was called to break up the fight at the Exhibition Bar.

State police said a security officer was stabbed in the back, and a person in the fight was stabbed in the shoulder.

The victims did not face life-threatening injuries, police said. Both are recovering at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police have not yet made any arrests or charges.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.