Teen calls in bomb threat to school for friends

(INSIDE EDITION)--A Florida teen allegedly called in a fake bomb threat to a high school to help his friends get out of taking a test, police said.

Grayson Alexander Barry, 18, was charged with making a false report concerning the planting of a bomb after his alleged call forced a school evacuation at Naples High School on Thursday morning.

Police reportedly traced the call back to Barry’s Google Voice account and showed the call was made from an aquatic center where the teen works.

According to reports, neither of his friends knew his plans but authorities said he admitted to placing the call for them.