No one hurt in West Philadelphia church fire

Police are investigating the cause of a church fire in West Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews responded to a call for the fire at The Fisherman's House Church on the 300 block of South 52nd Street.

According to authorities, no one was inside the building at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Based on preliminary investigations, officials believe the fire started in the basement of the church.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.