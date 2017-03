A crash in Northeast Philadelphia sent a man and a woman to the hospital Friday night.

Police said the two victims were driving down 5th Street near West York when their Nissan hit a black Kia Soul.

The crash caused their car to flip onto its side.

The man and woman were taken to Temple University hospital where they are recovering and are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.