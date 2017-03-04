Man who can't swim saves 9-year-old boy

(INSIDE EDITION)--Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn’t know how to swim risked his life to save a drowning boy at a hotel pool.

He is being called a "hero guest.”

Randolph Tajada-Perez, 37, rescued the 9-year-old boy who went under water in the deep end of the pool at New Jersey hotel on Thursday evening, police said.

The boy was reportedly in the pool with his mother, her companion, and his siblings, however, none of them knew how to swim.

Police said the companion ran to the front desk to get help where Tajada-Perez was checking in. Tajada-Perez wasted no time and ran to the pool area and after several attempts, he reached the 9-year-old and rescued him.