Philadelphia woman arrested, charged in connection to road rage stabbing

- Police have arrested an elderly woman in connection to a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing last November.

Mary M. Craig, 71, of Philadelphia was arrested by Delaware State Police on Friday.

After months of investigating, detectives linked Craig to the stabbing that took originally place back on November 20, 2016.

The attack came after authorities said women in two cars exchanged profanities while stopped at a red light in the Felton area.

According to police, Craig was arrested while at her home and taken into custody.

She has been charged with first degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and related charges.

Officials said Craig was arraigned and released on $46,000 unsecured bond.