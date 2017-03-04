Officials: Delaware River Bridge repairs ahead of schedule

- Commuters that have been detouring between Pennsylvania and New Jersey received good news Saturday morning.

Officials said repairs on the Delaware River Bridge are ahead of schedule.

Engineers say they're hoping to re-open the bridge in about a month.

According to officials, the February mild weather is to thank for the speedy work on the !-276 bridge.

Crews closed it in January when a painting crew found a cracked steel truss under a travel lane on the Pennsylvania side.

Inspectors have not found any other major structural problems.

