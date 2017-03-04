Couple postpones their wedding day to find dog

(INSIDE EDITION)--Trendee King had just found her dream wedding dress while out shopping in Los Angeles for her August wedding when she received news that would cause her to postpone her big day.

Her one-year-old dog, Theo, was missing.

“We hired a dog sitter for the day because Theo had abscess and he needed someone to give him medication. We didn’t want him running around a lot,” King told InsideEdition.com.

King had flown to Los Angeles from Los Gatos, California, where she lives with her fiancé James Galley, to find the dress on Feb. 13. So, when she saw Galley calling, she thought he was going to congratulate her.

“On the day that I found my dress it was a joyous and exciting time with my mom and sister. James called me a couple of hours later, but I heard the sound of his voice and and knew something was wrong,” King said.

Theo had run out of the dog sitter’s house when she opened the door to get a package. He hasn’t been seen since in spite of numerous efforts by the couple.

They have called in a pet detective, put up tons of posters, and even utilized blood hounds to sniff out the pup, to no avail. Their theory is that someone spotted the Brussels Griffon and picked him up.

They’ve decided they won’t plan their big day until their beloved dog is found.

Theo was given to King as a present from Galley when she decided she would leave everything behind in Los Angeles to move with him to Los Gatos where he’d gotten a job just last year.

“We had a wedding venue and date scheduled for august 26th. I knew there was no way to plan a wedding now that Theo is missing,” King said. Our full time job now is to find our dog. He was a companion to me and a friend and we did everything together. A lot of people would tease me about it but he was like a child to me.”

In a nice gesture, the couple’s breeder, Sharon Shakson, flew Theo’s dad out to comfort them doing the search.