Body of Indianapolis woman found near river

(INSIDE EDITION)--The body of a missing Indianapolis woman was found on Saturday morning near a sandbar near Flatrock River, authorities said.

Jacqueline Watts, 33, was reported missing Friday just after authorities found her car still running with the emergency blinkers on around 4:30 p.m, according to police.

The passenger door of her car was left open and her cellphone and purse were still inside.

Watts' sister-in-law, Jenn Watts Barrie, took to Facebook Friday to explain that Watts and her husband had been planning to fly to Washington, D.C., before she disappeared.

“She dropped their dogs off at my parents’ house and rabbit off at her parents’ house and no one heard from her afterward,” Barrie wrote in a post that has since been removed.

Police later found Watts’ body a half-mile away from her abandoned vehicle.

Police said that the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious but have not yet classified her death as a homicide, according to reports.