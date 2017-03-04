Violence mars dueling Donald Trump protests in Berkeley

Group of demonstrators in Berkeley Saturday, taking part in dueling rallies for and against President Trump.

- A violent clash erupted Saturday in Berkeley as pro-Donald Trump supporters fought with anti-Trump protesters during a heated demonstration.

The dust up between dozens of people at the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park prompted BART transit officials to bypass the downtown Berkeley stop because of the disturbance, the agency tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. Transit officials also said no bus service was available in the area because of the incident.

A KTVU news photographer witnessed a person get punched in the face.

It was unknown whether the victim supported or opposed President Trump.

In another skirmish, a group of Trump supporters was seen shoving and taking the megaphone of a woman, who was speaking out against the president.

KTVU reporter, Leigh Martinez, was told that a journalist taking still photographs, was hit in the face and needed medical treatment.

The assailant was not caught.

About 50 people have their faces covered - both pro and anti Trump. #berkeley .@KTVU pic.twitter.com/ZazUqCcUyu — Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) March 4, 2017

Berkeley Police did not want to reveal security plans, but said they were increasing the number of officers on Saturday, than normal

A group supporting President Trump, was joining a nationwide campaign, called "March 4 Trump."

The event was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Similar events were held in New York City; Reno, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona.

At 3 p.m., the group was planning to march to the University of California campus, where a protest last month against conservative commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos, erupted into violence.

On Saturday, a group opposing President Trump, kicked off the day with their own noontime demonstration at MLK Civic Center Park.

Organizers said their opposition rally was aimed at protecting Berkeley's sanctuary city policy, and stop immigration officials from breaking up the families of undocumented workers.