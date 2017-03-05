RPT: Pope Urges Families to Have Fewer Kids to Make World More Sustainable

(FOX NEWS) According to a panelist at a Vatican-run workshop, Pope Francis is urging people to have fewer children in order to make the world more sustainable.

On Thursday, botanist and environmentalist Peter Raven, president of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, made the comments at a press conference concluding the Vatican's Biological Extinction workshop, LifeSiteNews reported.

Raven was a panelist for a discussion on how to save the natural world.