Tractor-trailer crash shuts down lanes on Pa. Turnpike near Southampton

- Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on the Pa. Turnpike near 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The tractor-trailer crashed through the center concrete barrier and is blocking all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane. Fire department units are on the scene from Bucks and Montgomery counties for hazards.

The turnpike is shut down between Willow Grove and Bensalem. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.