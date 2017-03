This 3-Year-Old Kid Has His Own Roller Coaster in His Backyard! News This 3-Year-Old Kid Has His Own Roller Coaster in His Backyard! A Navy pilot from Oak Harbor, Wash., built a roller coaster in the backyard of his home for his three-year-old son.

(FOX NEWS) A Navy pilot from Oak Harbor, Wash., built a roller coaster in the backyard of his home for his three-year-old son.

Scott Brazelton was originally planning to build a tree house for his son but instead decided to try his hand at the backyard thrill ride, KOMO reported.