- Wawa is offering reward members free coffee on Fridays during the month of March.

Coupons for a free cup of coffee will be sent to all registered Wawa Rewards members for use every Friday in March.

“We are thrilled to bring back “Free Coffee Fridays” building on the success of the Fall program, said Dena Pizzutti, Manager of Relationship Marketing. “Our members love the variety of our rewards, but coffee is definitely the favorite!”