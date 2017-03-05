Grieving Mom Donates More Than 4,000 Ounces of Breast Milk In Honor of Child's Memory

(INSIDE EDITION) A Utah mom has donated more than 4,000 ounces of breast milk after her six-week-old son passed away due to a heart defect.

Nicura Thompson, 28, found out a 5 months pregnant that her son Colton had seven different heart defects.

“He was born full term. He came home at a week old and he wasn’t on oxygen,” Thompson told InsideEdition.com. “Unfortunately, a couple weeks into his stay at home, he started having breath trouble.”

Colton eventually went into cardiac arrest and passed away on Dec. 28, Thompson’s 28thbirthday.